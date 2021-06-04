india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Narrow Escape for Aaditya Thackeray After Huge Chandelier Crashes During Meeting in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Narrow Escape for Aaditya Thackeray After Huge Chandelier Crashes During Meeting in Mumbai

The false ceiling of Sahyadri guesthouse collapsed today.

The false ceiling of Sahyadri guesthouse collapsed today.

The incident occurred when Thackeray along with several top officials were conducting a series of meetings at hall number 4 in the plush state guest house.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had a narrow escape as a huge chandelier crashed along with a slab of a false ceiling at the Sahyadri Guest House on Friday evening. The incident occurred when Thackeray along with several top officials were conducting a series of meetings at hall number 4 in the plush state guest house.

No injuries were reported. However, the officials were shifted to a safer place immediately after the incident.

(More details are awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 21:55 IST