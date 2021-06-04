Narrow Escape for Aaditya Thackeray After Huge Chandelier Crashes During Meeting in Mumbai

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had a narrow escape as a huge chandelier crashed along with a slab of a false ceiling at the Sahyadri Guest House on Friday evening. The incident occurred when Thackeray along with several top officials were conducting a series of meetings at hall number 4 in the plush state guest house.

No injuries were reported. However, the officials were shifted to a safer place immediately after the incident.

(More details are awaited)

