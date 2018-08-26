Narrow Escape for BJP MP, MLA as Boat Overturns During Vajpayee's ‘Asthi Visarjan’ in UP

: Senior BJP leaders, including an MP and a legislator in the state Assembly, had a providential escape on Saturday evening when the boat they had taken to immerse the ashes of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee overturned in a river in Uttar Pradesh.Former state BJP chief Ramapati Ram Tripathi, MP Harish Dwivedi, legislator Days Ram Chowdhary, senior BJP leaders and Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar were on the overcrowded boat, sources said.They said the boat overturned and the police personnel immediately jumped into the river to save the dignitaries.District Magistrate Raj Shekhar told IANS that the incident happened near the banks, so nothing major happened and that those who had fallen into the river were brought to safety immediately.