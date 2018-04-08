English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narrow Escape for Passengers as Ahmedabad-Puri Express Travels 10 km Without Engine
The alert staff stopped the coaches by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt, the railway spokesperson said, adding the section from Titlagarh towards Kesinga has a downward slope.
Image for representation only.
Bhubaneswar: Passengers of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express had a narrow escape on Saturday when the coaches of the train travelled a few kilometres without the engine, which was detached for reversal at the Titlagarh station in Odisha, due to the non-application of the skid brakes, a railway official said.
"All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga (under Sambalpur railway division) after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train," an East Coast Railway spokesperson said.
According to railway sources, the coaches started moving around 10 pm and had covered a distance of 10 kms without the engine before they were brought to a halt.
The alert staff stopped the coaches by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt, the railway spokesperson said, adding the section from Titlagarh towards Kesinga has a downward slope.
The railway staff who failed to follow the engine shunting procedure properly have been suspended, the spokesperson said.
Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Jaideep Gupta, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the incident.
Soon after the incident, an engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches, the spokesperson said.
Also Watch
"All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga (under Sambalpur railway division) after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train," an East Coast Railway spokesperson said.
According to railway sources, the coaches started moving around 10 pm and had covered a distance of 10 kms without the engine before they were brought to a halt.
The alert staff stopped the coaches by putting stones and bringing the train to a halt, the railway spokesperson said, adding the section from Titlagarh towards Kesinga has a downward slope.
The railway staff who failed to follow the engine shunting procedure properly have been suspended, the spokesperson said.
Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Jaideep Gupta, has ordered a senior official-level inquiry into the incident.
Soon after the incident, an engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches, the spokesperson said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|6
|2
|2
|10
|1
|Australia
|23
|17
|21
|61
|2
|England
|14
|14
|6
|34
|4
|Canada
|5
|8
|6
|19
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Pogba Leads Thrilling Man Utd Comeback to Keep City Waiting For Title
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation