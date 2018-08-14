GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Narrow Escape for Passengers as Kuwait Airways Flight Lands 'Off Centre' in Kochi

The aircraft landed at 4.20 am, but a little off the centre of the runway, making contact with the lights at its edge before taxiing to the parking bay.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Narrow Escape for Passengers as Kuwait Airways Flight Lands 'Off Centre' in Kochi
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Kochi: A Kuwait Airways flight carrying 161 passengers landed off the centre from the runway at the international airport here as sudden downpour caused visibility problems early on Tuesday, airport sources said.

All passengers alighted safely, they said. The aircraft landed at 4.20 am, but a little off the centre of the runway, making contact with the lights at its edge before taxiing to the parking bay.

Flight operations were disrupted for a brief time and resumed minutes after after "cleaning and correcting" the runway lights, an airport spokesperson said. The KU357 flight later left for Kuwait, he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...