Narrow Escape for Passengers as Kuwait Airways Flight Lands 'Off Centre' in Kochi
The aircraft landed at 4.20 am, but a little off the centre of the runway, making contact with the lights at its edge before taxiing to the parking bay.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Kochi: A Kuwait Airways flight carrying 161 passengers landed off the centre from the runway at the international airport here as sudden downpour caused visibility problems early on Tuesday, airport sources said.
All passengers alighted safely, they said. The aircraft landed at 4.20 am, but a little off the centre of the runway, making contact with the lights at its edge before taxiing to the parking bay.
Flight operations were disrupted for a brief time and resumed minutes after after "cleaning and correcting" the runway lights, an airport spokesperson said. The KU357 flight later left for Kuwait, he said.
