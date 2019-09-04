Narrow Escape for Some as Punjab Factory Blast Claims 23 Lives, Injures 27
'It (blast) was so powerful that I fell unconscious for a long time,' said Sahib Singh, who had gone to the factory to buy firecrackers for the 532nd marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Gurdaspur: Rescue works underway after a blast in a fireworks factory at Batala, in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. At least 18 people have died, 15 others injured and many feared trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Batala (Punjab): Sahib Singh of Jangla village who suffered injuries in the Batala firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Gurdaspur district said he was fortunate enough to survive the tragedy, which claimed 23 lives and left 27 injured on Wednesday evening.
"It (blast) was so powerful that I fell unconscious for a long time," said Singh, who had gone to the factory to buy firecrackers for the 532nd marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, popularly known as "Babe Da Viah" which falls on September 5.
Similarly, Rajpal Khokkar of Batala, was among the few who escaped death. He was returning from nearby Gurdwara Singh Sabha when the incident took place.
"When I heard the loud sound of the blast, I fell down. When I gained consciousness, I found myself in hospital," he said. While Sukhdev Singh survived the tragedy, two others accompanying him died. He said his car was also damaged.
Eyewitness Sukhraj Singh said the impact of the blast was such that a car parked near the factory fell into a drain. Nearby buildings were damaged and their roofs caved in. Locals said the explosion was heard even a few kilometres away.
Batala Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Bhalla said most victims sustained head and leg injuries.
Adequate arrangements had been made for the treatment of the injured, he said, adding that all doctors and the nursing staff had been called for the emergency situation.
