Narrow Escape: Railway Gateman Dozes off With Torch on, Trains Assume All-Clear

A big tragedy has been averted in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. In the Ramwa railway crossing in Fatehpur, the gateman gave the clear signal by lighting the torch on Thursday night, post which he dozed off. The flashlight was kept on and several trains passed by assuming the signal was all clear. However, when the railway barricade was closed, there was a massive jam that forced a team to rush to the spot and this is when they found the gateman sleeping.

The video of the railway employee sleeping has gone viral on social media and the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Prayagraj, Mohit Chandra, suspended gateman RK Sharma. An inquiry has also been ordered into the entire incident.

Sharma closed the barricade around 12 am. Trains on the Delhi-Howrah route kept zipping past as they assumed that the traffic was clear ahead. The trains that passed this signal included Prayagraj Express, Rewa Express, Shiv Ganga Express, Purushottam Express among others.

Section Engineer Anup Singh informed that during questioning, the gateman said that he has been sick for the last two days and admitted to dozing off between 3 and 4 in the morning after taking his medicines.

In another similar incident in Uttar Pradesh , an assistant station master in Auraiya district got drunk and slept off while trains were waiting for the green signal at the Kanchausi railway station last earlier this month. Trains waited for around two hours before they could cross the station. Anirudh was woken up by station superintendent Vishambhar Dayal Pandey when he got to know about the matter. Anirudh was suspended by SK Shukla, senior divisional operations manager, Prayagraj and sent to railway hospital for medical tests.

