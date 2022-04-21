‘Narrow-minded Politics…’, India Hits Out at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s PoK Visit

India on Thursday criticised US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for visiting Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that she violated “our territorial integrity” and it reflected her “narrow-minded” politics. “We have noted that she has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics… that may be her business,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable,” he said at a press conference on being asked to comment on Omar’s visit to PoK.

Omar is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan. Born in Somalia, Omar is the first American legislator to tour Pakistan following the controversial ouster of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s PM. Omar, on the first day of her visit, met various Pakistani politicians, including both new PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

Khan’s meeting with Oman triggered a row since the cricketer-turned-politician had repeatedly accused the US of plotting a conspiracy to overthrow his government.

Meanwhile, questioned about the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, Bagchi said India has been closely following the developments in that country. “We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there,” Bagchi said, adding, “But let me emphasise that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks.”

Afghanistan on Thursday witnessed two explosions – one at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif and another in Kabul. The explosion in the mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least 10 worshippers and injured another 40. The Kabul explosion injured two children.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.