Narsapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Narasapur): Counting of Votes On

Narsapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 61349 39.57% Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Leading TDP 55347 35.70% V.V. Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva) JSP 30321 19.56% Nagababu Konidala NOTA 1810 1.17% Nota INC 1681 1.08% Kanumuru Bapiraju BJP 1284 0.83% Pydikondala Manikyala Rao NSP 610 0.39% Yella Venu Gopal Rao SP 500 0.32% G. S. Raju PSHP 407 0.26% K.A. Paul IND 398 0.26% Nalli Rajesh IND 386 0.25% Medapati Varahala Reddy PPOI 309 0.20% Nallam Surya Chandra Rao IPBP 228 0.15% Dasari Krishna Murthy IND 181 0.12% Gottumukkala Shivaji RPI(A) 144 0.09% Ganji Purnima MCPI(U) 92 0.06% Gurugubilli Rambabu

9. Narsapuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.19%. The estimated literacy level of Narsapuram is 77.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gokaraju Ganga Raju of BJP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 85,351 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bapiraju Kanumuru of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,14,690 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Narsapuram was: Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,52,598 men, 6,72,304 women and 126 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Narsapuram is: 17.4454 82.9103Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নরসাপুরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નર્સાપુરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நர்சாபுரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నరసాపురం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನರಸಾಪುರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നർസാപുരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).