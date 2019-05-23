English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Narsapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Narasapur): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narsapuram (నరసాపురం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narsapuram (నరసాపురం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Narsapuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.19%. The estimated literacy level of Narsapuram is 77.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gokaraju Ganga Raju of BJP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 85,351 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bapiraju Kanumuru of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,14,690 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Narsapuram was: Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,52,598 men, 6,72,304 women and 126 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narsapuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Narsapuram is: 17.4454 82.9103
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নরসাপুরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નર્સાપુરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நர்சாபுரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నరసాపురం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನರಸಾಪುರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നർസാപുരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju
YSRCP
Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju
LEADING
In 2009, Bapiraju Kanumuru of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,14,690 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
Narsapuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
61349
39.57%
Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju
TDP
55347
35.70%
V.V. Siva Rama Raju (Kalavapudi Siva)
JSP
30321
19.56%
Nagababu Konidala
NOTA
1810
1.17%
Nota
INC
1681
1.08%
Kanumuru Bapiraju
BJP
1284
0.83%
Pydikondala Manikyala Rao
NSP
610
0.39%
Yella Venu Gopal Rao
SP
500
0.32%
G. S. Raju
PSHP
407
0.26%
K.A. Paul
IND
398
0.26%
Nalli Rajesh
IND
386
0.25%
Medapati Varahala Reddy
PPOI
309
0.20%
Nallam Surya Chandra Rao
IPBP
228
0.15%
Dasari Krishna Murthy
IND
181
0.12%
Gottumukkala Shivaji
RPI(A)
144
0.09%
Ganji Purnima
MCPI(U)
92
0.06%
Gurugubilli Rambabu
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Narsapuram was: Gokaraju Ganga Raju (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,52,598 men, 6,72,304 women and 126 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narsapuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Narsapuram is: 17.4454 82.9103
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নরসাপুরম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नरसापुरम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નર્સાપુરમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நர்சாபுரம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నరసాపురం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನರಸಾಪುರಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നർസാപുരം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results