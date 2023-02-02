Narwal Twin Blasts Accused Was a Govt Teacher, Had Pak, LeT Links: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the J&K police have arrested one person in relation with the twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal which injured nine on January 21.

Arif, an LeT terrorist from Reasi, with connections in Pakistan, has been arrested, he said in a press conference. “The IEDs were timed in such a way to inflict maximum casualties," he said, adding that the police saved several lives by following the standard procedure.

Arif, the man behind the blasts, is a government teacher, DGP Singh said. “He was first employed under the ReT scheme in 2010 and then became a regular teacher in 2016," he said.

“He was given money after carrying out these IED attacks," he said, adding that Arif was part of a module which is being used to carry out such attacks."

A one-of-a-kind ‘perfume IED’ was recovered from him by the police. “Perfume IED is one of its kind…it is shaped like a perfume bottle," the DGP said, adding that the police are trying to learn more about it.

The police said that the IEDs had been delivered to him via a drone towards the end of December.

The DGP also said that Arif had ties with another terrorist, Kasim, who is based in Karachi and was allegedly behind the Shastri Nagar IED blast and the Katra bus attack.

Two back-to-back blasts, which were later learnt to be IED explosions, rocked Jammu’s Narwal area, about 5km from the Sunjwan army camp on January 21. The blast injured nine people, one critically. A forensic team and bomb squad had rushed to the blast site, and the NIA visited the site a day later.

