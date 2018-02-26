Naseemuddin Siddiqui Will Campaign in Phulpur and Gorakhpur By-elections to ‘Prove His Worth’

Former BSP heavyweight and latest entrant in the Congress, Naseemuddin Siddiqui will campaign for the party in the upcoming Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-elections.Siddiqui, once considered the right-hand man of BSP supremo Mayawati, was expelled from the party last year.On his maiden visit to the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue, Siddiqui said, “The by-elections in Phulpur and Gorakhpur will be an opportunity for me to prove my worth to the Congress. Our team will visit Phulpur and Gorakhpur and camp there till the polls. I would also like to request all my party members to take a day’s leave before or after Holi and spend at least three days in the two constituencies. All those who have joined the Congress with me, will also be campaigning,” he said.Siddiqui also met local leaders and party workers on Saturday during his visit to the UPCC headquarters. “The by-elections will be our first test and will do our best to gain maximum votes. We will learn from our senior members in the Congress. My ancestors voted for Congress, the only party that gave hope to the people. I was in the wrong place before, but now I am on track,” he added.As per Congress sources, Siddiqui, along with senior Congress leaders and UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar, will be campaigning in Phulpur in Gorakhpur.Meanwhile, UPCC Spokesperson Zishan Haider said UPCC Organisational Secretary Sanjay Dikshit and UPCC secretary Avdhesh Singh were served notices for posting objectionable posts in social media after Siddiqui's induction into the Congress.