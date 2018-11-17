English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Doctor Completes Kashmir-Kanyakumari Cycle Tour in 11 Days
The tour was scheduled to begin on November 2. However, it was postponed due to bad weather conditions in Kashmir.
Representational image: Reuters
Nashik: A city-based cyclist has completed a cycle tour between Kashmir and Kanyakumari, covering a distance of 3,850 kms in just 10 days and 11 hours, Nashik Cyclists Foundation has said.
The cycle enthusiast, Dr Mahendra Mahajan, completed the tour on Thursday evening, it said in a statement here. The tour was scheduled to begin on November 2. However, it was postponed due to bad weather conditions in Kashmir.
Dr Mahajan finally began the tour on November 5. The journey started from Srinagar's Lal Chowk at 7.44 am. He pedalled his way to Kanyakumar via Udhampur, Pathankoth, Dasua, Hoshiarpur, Ambala, New Delhi bypass, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Sagar, Chhindwada, Nagpur, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantpur, Bengaluru, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Tirunelveli, the statement said.
In the past, Dr Mahendra, along with his doctor brother Hitendra Mahajan, had completed some tough cycle tours, including the Race Across America, Tour of the Dragon, among others.
