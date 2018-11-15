English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Man Arrested for Killing 70-Year-old Mother in Nashik
The incident happened Wednesday evening in Ganesh Nagar locality of Wadalagaon here, police added.
Nashik: A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his 70-year-old mother to death following a minor quarrel in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said
Thursday.
The incident happened Wednesday evening in Ganesh Nagar locality of Wadalagaon here, police added.
"Allaudin Sheikh (25) had a squabble with his mother following which he tied her hands and legs and choked her to death. The incident came to light after the accused's brother Bashir reached home late Wednesday evening," an Indira Nagar police station official said.
"Allaudin was arrested later and has been charged with murder," he added.
