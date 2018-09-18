English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Man Beaten to Death For Refusing to Withdraw Daughter's Molestation Case
Four of the attackers, including Sayyad Sayeed who had allegedly molested the woman, have been arrested while a search is on for the other accused, police said.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Nashik: A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by seven people here in Maharashtra after he refused to withdraw a molestation case lodged by his daughter against one of them, police said.
Four of the attackers, including Sayyad Sayeed who had allegedly molested the woman, have been arrested while a search is on for the other accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnakar Navale said Monday.
The woman was allegedly molested by Sayeed at Golden Nagar in Malegaon town of Nashik in 2015, he said. She had registered a complaint against him at Pawardi police station and the case is pending in a local court.
Sayeed was pressuring the woman's father, Fazal Mohammed Nawab Ali, to withdraw the case, but the latter refused, the police official said.
On Saturday night, Sayeed and some of his accomplices stopped Ali while he was returning home on his motorcycle in Malegaon and allegedly beat him up severely with wooden sticks, he said.
Ali suffered serious injuries in the attack and died on way to hospital, Navale said.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son, the Pawardi police arrested four accused, including Sayeed, on Monday, while a search was on four the three others, he said.
The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147, 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Navale added.
Four of the attackers, including Sayyad Sayeed who had allegedly molested the woman, have been arrested while a search is on for the other accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnakar Navale said Monday.
The woman was allegedly molested by Sayeed at Golden Nagar in Malegaon town of Nashik in 2015, he said. She had registered a complaint against him at Pawardi police station and the case is pending in a local court.
Sayeed was pressuring the woman's father, Fazal Mohammed Nawab Ali, to withdraw the case, but the latter refused, the police official said.
On Saturday night, Sayeed and some of his accomplices stopped Ali while he was returning home on his motorcycle in Malegaon and allegedly beat him up severely with wooden sticks, he said.
Ali suffered serious injuries in the attack and died on way to hospital, Navale said.
Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son, the Pawardi police arrested four accused, including Sayeed, on Monday, while a search was on four the three others, he said.
The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147, 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Navale added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- Ranveer Singh’s Bromance with Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty is Winning the Internet
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...