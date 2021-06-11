Nashik Man Claims Developing Magnetic Power After Taking Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

After taking COVID vaccine shots, few people complain of side effects such as fever and body ache. We have heard these complaints from the people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, a man from Maharashtra’s Nashik has made a bizarre claim about vaccine side effects.

Arvind Jagannath Sonar, a 70-year-old man, living in Nashik’s Shivaji Chowk has taken the side-effects of vaccines to a whole new level as he claimed to develop magnetic powers after taking the second dose of vaccine.

This has come at a time when India is speeding up its COVID vaccination drive that began on January 16.

The senior citizen has claimed that metal objects are easily getting stuck on his body parts after taking the second dose of COVID vaccine, a few days ago. To justify and prove his claims, Sonar made a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, coins, plates, and spoons can be seen sticking to his body.

When the items stuck on his body for the first time, Sonar thought that it could be due to sweat. So, he took a bath but objects continued to stick to his body even after taking the shower.

A doctor from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has also visited Sonar after watching the video. Doctor Ashok Thorat said that “we can’t confirm that it has happened after vaccination.”

He said that the corporation will send a report to the Maharashtra government to know whether it needs any investigation. He added that a conclusion can be drawn after proper investigation.

Sonar’s son Jayant said that he asked his father to check for magnetic powers following vaccination. Jayant said that he asked his father to do so as he had seen a video in which a Delhi resident claimed to get magnetic powers after taking the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media. #PIBFactCheck:✅COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE Register for #LargestVaccineDrive now and GET VACCINATED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pqIFaq9Dyt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) –PIB Fact Check-in a tweet said that claims are “baseless” and said vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in a human body.

