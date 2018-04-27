English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Man Dies Trying to Catch Daughter Falling From Terrace
Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.
Image for representation only (Photo: Reuters)
Nashik (Maha): In a freak accident, a man got killed while trying to catch his teenage daughter in his arms as she fell from the fifth floor of a building here, police said Friday.
The girl herself was seriously injured in the incident which took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area here late last night.
Nanda (16) and her father Vijay Godhade (38) were attending a `haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-storey residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station.
Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said.
However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.
Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.
Also Watch
The girl herself was seriously injured in the incident which took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area here late last night.
Nanda (16) and her father Vijay Godhade (38) were attending a `haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-storey residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station.
Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said.
However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.
Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]