1-min read

Nashik Man Dies Trying to Catch Daughter Falling From Terrace

Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2018, 8:11 PM IST
Nashik Man Dies Trying to Catch Daughter Falling From Terrace
Image for representation only (Photo: Reuters)
Nashik (Maha): In a freak accident, a man got killed while trying to catch his teenage daughter in his arms as she fell from the fifth floor of a building here, police said Friday.

The girl herself was seriously injured in the incident which took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area here late last night.

Nanda (16) and her father Vijay Godhade (38) were attending a `haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-storey residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station.

Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said.

However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.

Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival. The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
