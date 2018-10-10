English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nashik Man’s Illegal Pit of Killer Snakes Unearthed After Snake-Catcher’s Death During 'Playtime'
Police seized mobile phone clips that showed the deceased and seven others playing with the venomous snake.
Nashik: Eight people have been booked in Maharashtra's Nashik district after a man died last week due to snakebite at a bungalow here, police said Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as Vikram Singh Malout (38), a snake-catcher hailing from Punjab.
"On October 3, Malout had visited the bungalow of one of the accused, Balu Borade, who illegally maintains poisonous snakes at his residence. Malout was bitten on the finger by a snake and died on October 4," said Prabhakar Rayate, in charge of Upnagar police station in Nashik.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Kokate said it was earlier assumed that Malout died in the jungles of Samangaon near Nashik while catching snakes.
"But police have seized mobile phone clips which show Malout and seven others playing with poisonous snakes at Borade's bungalow in Pimpalgaon Khamb area on October 3 when he was bit. He died in a hospital the next day," Rayate said.
He said that four of the eight people booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code have been arrested.
The official added that further probe into the incident was underway.
