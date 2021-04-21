Nashik Oxygen Leak Incident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Maha CM Announces Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of those 22 people who died after an oxygen tank leaked at Nashik’s Dr Zakir Hussain NMC Hospital in Maharashtra. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Calling the incident “heart-wrenching”, the Prime Minister tweeted, “”The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour.”

“Nashik incident is shocking. No words to express my grief. Rs 5 lakh compensation announced for the families of the deceased. A high-level probe has been ordered,” said Thackeray.

Soon after receiving the news of the incident, Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope had said that he will be going to Nashik. “This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik municipal commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there. Among the 22 who lost their lives 11 were men and 11 were women,” he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed sadness over the Nashik oxygen leak incident. Several political leaders have expressed their anguish over the incident which happened earlier in the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deepest condolences to the affected families. “I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the other patients,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to Maharashtra government and party workers to provide all possible assistance.

Expressing grief to the affected family members, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted and said he is deeply pained by the loss of lives in Nashik incident.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter. “What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry,” he said.

According to a video tweeted by ANI showed gaseous oxygen spreading across the area which was supposed to be used by the hospital. About 171 patients were on oxygen in the hospital.

Explaining the cause behind the deaths, Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhre said, “The supply tank that was set up in this hospital started leaking due to cork damage after which the pressure decreased and those on invasive ventilator did not receive adequate oxygen on time. 22 people have died.”

“After nearly an hour, the same tank has been started. It is being used to supply oxygen to the patients now. However, the decrease in pressure, earlier, led to the incident,” he added.

