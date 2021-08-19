Nashik Petrol Pump Employee Denies Fuel To Biker Without Helmet, Attacked

The petrol pumps across Nashik city of Maharashtra are not giving fuel to bikers without helmets as per the ‘no helmet, no fuel’ campaign of the city police launched on August 15. All the petrol pumps have put up posters and banners regarding the campaign within their premises. Despite the efforts of police and petrol pump owners, the residents of the city are not abiding by the rule.

A shocking CCTV footage of a petrol pump in Nashik city has come to light. In the footage a petrol pump employee is being beaten up harshly by a bike rider for following the rule. The petrol pump employee was attacked after he refused to give petrol to the biker. The incident happened on August 18 evening.

Gaikwad, the petrol pump employee, refused to give petrol to the biker as he was not wearing the helmet and as per the police directives, motorcyclists without helmet will not get petrol from the facilities. The enraged man started arguing and then trashed the Gaikwad. The incident took place at the Ichchamani petrol pump in the Mhasrul area of Nashik.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident and a complaint has been filed against him at the Mhasrul police station. The petrol pump owners’ association of Nashik has expressed outrage over the incident.

On the day of announcement of the campaign, the police said one or two police personnel will be deployed at each petrol pump in the city so that the people will abide by the rule and will not create any violence or ruckus. However, this has not been done yet. There are over 70 petrol pumps in the Nashik city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here