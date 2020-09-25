Nashik Records 1,468 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Crosses 70,000

Nashik: With the addition of 1,468 fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has risen to 70,297, an official said. Apart from this, 26 patients died of the infection in the district, taking the toll to 1,275, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 15 were reported from areas withing Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, while 11 were from other parts of the districts, he said. Of the 70,297 cases reported in the district so far, 47,900 were from Nashik city alone, the official said.

At least 1,041 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of infections to 61,339, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor