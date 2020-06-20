Nashik Traders to Keep Markets Closed from June 21-28 Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Traders in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday decided to keep markets and shops closed from June 21 to June 28 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In a meeting held on Saturday, it was agreed upon that markets in Main Road area, CBS, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja, Kapad Bazaar, Old Nashik, Dahipul, Kanade Maruti Lane, Saraf Bazaar, Ashok Stambh and MG Road will remain closed till next Sunday, a functionary of a traders' association said.

As on Friday night, Nashik city accounted for 1,051 of the district's 2,516 COVID-19 cases.