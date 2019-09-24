Woman Injured after Falling off Cliff while Clicking Selfie at Saputara Hill Station in Gujarat
The police said that she lost her balance while clicking a selfie apparently due to strong winds adding that the woman survived miraculously as her fall was arrested by bushes down the slope.
For Representation
Nashik: A 48-year-old woman from the city was seriously injured after she fell off a cliff while clicking a selfie at famous hill station Saputara in Dang district of neighbouring Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday when Sushma Pagare was enjoying the view from famous "Sunrise Point" with her family members.
"She lost her balance while clicking a selfie apparently due to strong winds," a police official said, adding that the woman survived miraculously as her fall was arrested by bushes down the slope.
Pagare was rescued by police with the help of local people and taken to Saputara primary health centre. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Nashik, the official added.
