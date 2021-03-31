Nashik's 'Different Approach' to Prevent Coronavirus Lockdown: Entry Fee in Markets

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Nashik, the district authorities have imposed restrictions on the market area to prevent it from getting crowded. The Commissioner of Police said that the authorities will issue a ticket of Rs 5 for a person to enter the market area.

“We’re using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It’s an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,” Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City said.

Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said. With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said.

The markets in Maharashtra district are seen as crowded despite rising infections in the districts. Earlier, Dadar vegetable market was seen crowded while a large number of people were seen without face masks last Saturday.

Of the latest fatalities in Nashik, 10 are reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine were from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon. According to the official data, 1,12,557 cases have been recorded so far in Nashik city, followed by 54,797 in other parts of the district, 8,563 in Malegaon and 2,297 outside the district.

At least 2,641 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,49,782, the official said. With the addition of 12,095 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district to 7,30,989, he added.