NATA Admit Card 2019 Released at nata.in; When and Where to Check
The Council of Architecture released the NATA Admit Card 2019 for the July session examination on its official website nata.in.
NATA Admit Card 2019 | The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the NATA Admit Card 2019 for the July session examination. The Council of Architecture, which conducts the architecture examination twice in a year, uploaded the NATA Admit Card for the current academic year on its official website nata.in. The second term of National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2019 examination is scheduled for July 7. The first term of NATA 2019 entrance exam for April session was held on April 14 and its result was declared on May 3.
NATA 2019: Step to get NATA Admit Card 2019 for July session
Below are steps to download the July session of the admit card of NATA 2019 exam.
Step 1- Go to NATA’s official website: nata.in
Step 2- Search for tab reading download NATA 2019 admit card link and click on it
Step 3- On the candidate login window, enter the NATA exam credentials
Step 4- Click on submit tab to view NATA Admit Card 2019
Step 5- The July session of NATA 2019 Admit Card can be viewed and downloaded
Step 6- Take a printout as it has to be shown at respective NATA 2019 exam centres
The NATA 2019 examination comprises of Part A and B. The former is MCQ based with 120 objective questions whereas the latter is drawing skills, which will be taken by candidates on A4 size drawing sheets. The NATA 2019 entrance exam is of total 200 marks. The shortlisted candidates will be granted admission for Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) course on the basis of merit list prepared by the Council of Architecture.
