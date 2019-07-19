NATA Result July 2019: CoA Declares NATA Exam Score Card, Check Online at nata.in

NATA Result July 2019 | The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the 2019 Result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Examination. The NATA Result 2019 has been declared for the candidates who have appeared to take admission in five-year B.Arch degree courses across India. The result, which was declared on Thursday, July 18, can be checked online through the official website of NATA at nata.in. Students can also visit the direct link to check their NATA July 2019 Result.

As per the official notification published by CoA, a total of 35,748 students registered for the NATA 2019 First Test, conducted on April 14, while 18,126 students applied for the NATA 2019 Second Test conducted on July 7. The NATA test is conducted twice a year.

The result for NATA Test conducted in April 2019 was declared earlier on May 5, in which 27,232 students qualified the NATA April 2019 examination. In the second test, only 14,589 students have passed NATA Test 2019.

NATA July 2019 Score Card: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Canidates can alternatively visit online.cbexams.com for direct link

Step 3: Click on the link provided for the NATA July 2019 Score Card

Step 4: Enter your application number, password and captcha code

Step 5: Your NATA Result 2019 will appear on screen along with the score card

Step 6: Download the score card for NATA 2019 and take a printout for future use.

To qualify NATA 2019, a candidate has to score 25% marks in the MCQs part and 25% marks in the Drawing part. The overall NATA 2019 marks depend on the post-exam statistics as well as at the discretion of the council. If all of the above conditions are not fulfilled, then the candidate will not be considered qualified.