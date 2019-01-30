English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi on His 71st Death Anniversary, Kovind, Modi Pay Homage at Delhi's Rajghat
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among others who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.
Kovind, Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes at Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat Delhi.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among others who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat, where an inter-religion prayer was held.
Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" was also played at Rajghat.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to the Mahatma at his memorial.
Remembering Mahatma on his death anniversary, Modi tweeted, "...Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for."
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948.
The prime minister also paid tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the country.
"We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice," he said.
Several Union ministers and senior leaders paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.
