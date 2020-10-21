News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Nation Will Never Forget Sacrifices Made by Police Personnel in Line of Duty: Naidu

File photo of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

File photo of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. "The nation is ever grateful to them for their sacrifice, valour & commitment," Naidu said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty. "On Police Commemoration Day today, I pay my homage to all police personnel, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. "The nation is ever grateful to them for their sacrifice, valour & commitment," Naidu said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...