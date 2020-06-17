INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nation Will Remember Exemplary Courage and Supreme Sacrifice of Soldiers in Ladakh Clash, Says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind.

As many as 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian armies on Monday night.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Share this:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he bowed to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, in the clash with China in Ladakh's Galwan valley, to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity.

As many as 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian armies on Monday night.

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," it said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading