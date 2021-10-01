National Bird to India's Worst Air Tragedy: Journey of Tata's Erstwhile 'Flying Swan' as it Waits to Land Home

The Tata Group on Friday completed a full circle. What was started by JRD Tata, later taken away from him, has now been bagged by his son, Ratan Tata.

Tata Sons is all set to get Maharaja. The conglomerate has won the bid for national carrier Air India. A panel of ministers has accepted the conglomerate’s proposal to take over the airline. An official announcement is expected soon.

The government expediting the divestment process of Air India, wants to handover the carrier to its owned by the end of December this year.

This means, Air India will be back in the hands of its owners after a hiatus of 67 years.

However, while Tatas have the winning bid, secretary of DIPAM said, “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken."

Here’s a brief history:

The national bird

Tata’s association with Air India dates back to 1932, when Tata Group founded Air India. However, the government nationalised the airline in 1953.

Nationalisation was hotly debated since Independence. JRD Tata opposed it on several platforms but wasn’t invited by the government to present his views.

According to the book, Tata Group: From Torchbearers to Trailblazers by Shashank Shah, at a luncheon meeting with Prime Minister Nehru in November 1952, he expressed his anguish that the government had intentionally treated the Tatas shabbily, and that it was a planned conspiracy to suppress private civil aviation, particularly the Tatas’ air services. Nehru reassured him of no such intentions.

JRD’s contention was that the new government of India had no experience in running an airline company, and nationalisation would mean bureaucracy and lethargy, decline in employee morale and fall in passenger services.

To employ his expertise, the government invited JRD to lead Air India and Indian Airlines as chairman.

The worst accident

On January 1, 1978, Air India’s first Boeing 747 plunged into the sea off the coast of Bombay, killing all 213 passengers and the crew on-board.

A month later, the Prime Minister Morarji Desai-led government dropped JRD from the chairmanship of Air India and the directorship of Indian Airlines.

JRD, who was then at Jamshedpur, came to know of this development on February 3, 1978 from Air Chief Marshal Pratap Chandra Lal (Retd), who was appointed the new chairman of both carriers.

In 1980, when Indira Gandhi came back to power, she reappointed JRD on the board of both airlines, though not as chairman.

He continued to serve on the boards till 1986, the year in which Ratan Tata was appointed as chairman of Air India by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Push for privatsation

The attempts to privatize Air India had begun during the third term of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (1999-2004). In May 2000, the cabinet decided to sell 60 per cent of government’s shares in the carrier. However, the process fell apart by early 2002, after the consortium of Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons fell apart and the other bidder - Hindujas - also withdrew from the race.

In 2007, the government of India merged Indian Airlines - the domestic carrier - and Air India.

The second major push for a privatization took place during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In June 2017, the cabinet “in-principle’ approved a plan to privatise the airline. However, the government failed to attract any bidder for its 76 per cent stake in the carrier in 2018.

