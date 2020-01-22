Republic Day: 2 J&K Youths Among 22 Children Selected for National Bravery Awards

New Delhi: Two youths from Jammu & Kashmir and a Karnataka boy, who guided an ambulance during floods in the state, are among those who have been chosen for the National Bravery Award this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The names of awardees — 10 girls and 12 boys — were announced by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) on Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-old Muhammed Muhsin from Kozhikode in Kerala, who drowned while saving three of his friends in the rough sea in April last year, has been chosen for the ICCW Abhimanyu Award posthumously, the officials said.

Kupwara native Sartaj Mohidin Mugal, 16, and Mudasir Ashraf, 19, from Budgam are among the awardees for performing acts of valour in Kashmir in 2019.

Venkatesh, 11, from Karnataka, who guided an ambulance carrying a body and relatives of the deceased, during the floods last August will also receive the award, officials said.

