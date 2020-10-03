National Commission for Backward Classes Seeks BHU's Response Over 203 'Missing' OBC Teaching Posts

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has written to Banaras Hindu University Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar seeking response on how 203 teaching posts meant for OBC went missing. The commission sought a response within three days of receiving the letter, which was sent on October 1.

The teaching staff of Banaras Hindu University were agitated after an RTI filed by a Nagpur-based activist Sanjay Thul exposed the shortfall and wrote to the NCBC highlighting the removal of 203 OBC teaching posts.

In the letter, signed by official Madhumala Chattopadhyay, the commission said, "We have received a complaint written by the assistant professors - Dr Vinay Kumar, Prabhat Kumar Saha and other affected teachers from Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya regarding the missing OBC teaching posts."

Further, the letter detailed BHU's response to Thul's RTI. The data showed a shortfall of 203 teaching posts in OBC category, 137 in EWS category, and an enhancement in teaching posts meant for General category (304).

"Out of 568 positions across teaching categories for the backward classes, 203 posts were 'missing' or had been removed. As many as 36 out of the 61 sanctioned posts for professors, 93 out of 135 sanctioned posts for associate professors, and 74 out of 372 sanctioned posts for assistant professors have been removed," the letter read.

The number of OBC seats filled (224) was added to the number of vacant seats (141) and the sum (365) was subtracted from the sanctioned 568 seats to find 203 seats missing for the category.

The PRO of BHU, Rajesh Singh told News18.com that the office of the vice chancellor has not received any letter. "The VC Office hasn’t received this letter, neither by email nor by post," he said. Though sources in the NCBC said that the letter was sent on Thursday night seeking response within three days.

Singh said that once the letter is received, the university will follow the rules as laid down by the government of India and send the response.