National Commission for Scheduled Castes Meets Families of Slain Political Workers in Bengal
A delegation of the commission talked to the families who belonged to scheduled castes. It will send its recommendation to the Centre on its return to New Delhi, NCSC chairman Prof Ram Shankar Katheria, a member of the team, told reporters here.
For Representation
Kolkata: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Friday met family members of the three men killed in post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali area.
Katheria, however, could not go to Sandeshkhali because of his late arrival here. He briefed the media on the basis of reports from other members of the delegation.
Senior state government officials accompanied the delegation during its visit to Sandeshkhali.
Two workers of the BJP and one activist of the ruling Trinamool Congress were killed there on Saturday after clashes broke out between the two parties.
Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC
