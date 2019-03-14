English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Conference Leader Shot at in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag District
Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at in Thajeewara area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A National Conference leader was shot at on Thursday by suspected terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at in Thajeewara area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said. Wani was rushed to a nearby hospital, which referred him to a hospital in Srinagar, the official said.
"My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery," party's vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
