National Consumer Rights Day 2020: All You Need to Know

National Consumer Rights Day is observed on December 24, every year in India. The Consumer Protection Act 1986 came into effect on this day. Safeguarding rights of a consumer is an important aspect for any nation. The CPA 1986 was enforced so that consumers can be more aware of their entitled rights. This day provides opportunity for every consumer against different kinds of exploitation, such as deficiency in services, and unfair trade practices and defective goods. Effective safeguards, the need to highlight the consumer rights movement and its significance are the main points of focus on this day.

National Consumer Rights Day 2020: Significance

On December 24, 1986, Consumer Protection Act 1986, regarded as the ‘Magna Karta’, received the approval of the President of India. Consumer Protection Act 1986 in the field of consumer protection came into force for checking unfair trade practices. Consumers are provided protection from the damages brought about to them due to different unfair trade practices. The act has ensured speedy settlements of consumer disputes by establishing a widespread and effective network of redressal forums. The appellate courts all across India also ensure inexpensive resolution of consumer discrepancies. It has empowered consumers to a greater extent and also had a significant impact on how businesses deal with such complaints. The rights recognized under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 provided in the UN charter are Right to Protection, Right of Information, Right of Choice, Right of Hearing, Right of Redressal, and Right of Education

National Consumer Rights Day 2020: Theme

The theme of the National Consumer Day is ‘The Sustainable Consumer’. The theme is in view of the urgent need for action to approach the worldwide crisis, global temperature change and biodiversity loss.

The movement highlights the changes in lifestyle of consumers. It can play a part in regard to what governments and businesses should do and also check activities to form sustainability, being the easy choice for consumers.