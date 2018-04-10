National Crime Records Bureau to Prepare Data on Crime Against Journalists

The National Crime Records Bureau will now collect data on crime against journalists on an annual basis, including that of murder, attempt to murder, assault and intimidation, starting this year, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.In a communication to the Press Club of India (PCI), the ministry said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has so far been collecting data on attacks on media persons through monthly crime statistics, including the cases registered and persons arrested."In addition, the bureau would now be collecting data on crime against journalists on annual basis for murder, attempt to murder, assault, intimidation etc through a revised proforma which would include cases registered, persons arrested and disposal of cases."Accordingly, a database for above cases will be created from 2018 onwards," said the MHAs letter to PCI chief Gautam Lahiri.The decision comes after a delegation of journalists placed such a demand in front of Home Minister Rajnath Singh on October 27 last year.