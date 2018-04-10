English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Crime Records Bureau to Prepare Data on Crime Against Journalists
In a communication to the Press Club of India (PCI), the Ministry of Home Affairs said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has so far been collecting data on attacks on media persons through monthly crime statistics, including the cases registered and persons arrested.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The National Crime Records Bureau will now collect data on crime against journalists on an annual basis, including that of murder, attempt to murder, assault and intimidation, starting this year, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
The decision comes after a delegation of journalists placed such a demand in front of Home Minister Rajnath Singh on October 27 last year.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
