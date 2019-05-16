National Dengue Day 2019: 5 Ways to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Dengue Day, celebrated on May 16 aims to spread awareness about dengue and to increase preventive measures as well as find out ways to prevent and control the disease across the country. A viral disease caused by the dengue virus, it is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito (Aedes aegypti) bite infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.The mosquito bites in daylight, which develops in the person after 3-14 days of the infective bite. People already affected with dengue can infect others by transmitting the virus to other people through the Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. It is very important to take preventive measures to avoid dengue infection.The only way to prevent dengue is by avoiding mosquito bite because a vaccine can’t protect against dengue.One has to reduce exposed skin by long-sleeved shirts, wearing long pants, and socks to protect from bites.Use a repellent with at least 10 percent concentration of diethyltoluamide (DEET). Avoid using DEET to kids.Use structural barriers, like screens or netting, helps to keep mosquitos out.Avoid scented perfumes and soaps that may attract mosquitos.Try to avoid being outside at dusk and during early evening.Aedes mosquito stays in clean or stagnant water. Remove any stagnant water in your surrounding. The water in coolers, containers, buckets, etc should be cleaned and removed every once a week. The mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus breed in such water.Keep wet garbage separate and covered. Segregate the waste in the house into wet and dry, especially during the season of transmission of dengue. This will prevent the growth and breeding of mosquitoes.