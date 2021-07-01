National Doctors’ Day 2021: PM Modi, VP Naidu, Amit Shah, Others Extend Wishes to Medical Fraternity

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others on Thursday extended their greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day 2021. The day is observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives.

Tweeting on the occasion, Naidu wrote: “On this Doctors’ Day, I salute all members of the medical fraternity for rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock to save others’ lives by risking their own. #DoctorsDay.”

ppreciation the contribution of doctors in fight against Cpovid-19 pandemic, Naidu in another tweet wrote: “The pandemic has put tremendous stress on our doctors and their families. Let us all follow Covid appropriate behaviour & ease the pressure on the medical fraternity. #DoctorsDay”.

Sharing a video of his Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.” The prime minister is set to address the medical fraternity around 3pm. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Shah also extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day. “Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctor’s Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also hailed the “God-like selflessness of doctors”. In a tweet he wrote: “On #NationalDoctorsDay I join the country to pay tribute to saviours of humankind for their tireless service & express deepest condolences for those who lost their lives while answering call of duty.”

Thanking doctors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “#ThankYouDoctors for every single moment you spend in saving lives. We are indebted.

National Doctors’ Day was first observed in 1991 in honour of the former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr BC Roy to recognise his contribution to serving humanity. Dr Roy was a great doctor who made an enormous contribution to the medical field. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on a similar date in 1962.

