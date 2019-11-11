Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

National Education Day: Remembering Free India's First HRD Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Post-Indian independence, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is also credited with the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) as well as the foundation of the University Grants Commission.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
National Education Day: Remembering Free India's First HRD Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. (Image: Getty Images)

National Education Day is observed in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Azad was the first education minister of independent India and served from August 15, 1947 to February 2, 1958. National Education Day is observed on November 11 every year.

On September 11, 2008, the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced that the day would "commemorate the birthday" of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India. Subsequently, November 11, from 2008 onwards is annually celebrated as National Education Day.

Education institutions across the country mark the day with seminars, symposia, competitions etc, related to varied aspects of education.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development took to their official Twitter handle to write about the day, posting, "Celebrating National Education Day today! Remembering India's 1st Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Ji, Freedom Fighter, Indian scholar & the biggest advocate of #education for women on his birth anniversary. #EducationEnlightens."

They further announced that to take the cause of education further, the Union Minister of HRD, Ramesh Pokhriyal will be launching SWAYAM 2.0, "a programme initiated by the govt. to provide the best teaching-learning resources to all!"

Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was one of the most important national leaders promoting the causes of Hindu-Muslim unity as well as secularism and socialism. Post-Indian independence, he is also credited with the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) as well as the foundation of the University Grants Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram