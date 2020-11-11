National Education Day 2020: All You Need to Know About the Birth Anniversary of Abul Kalam Azad

National Education Day is annually marked on November 11. The day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The National Education Day is a tribute to a huge range of contributions that were made by Maulana Abul Azad in the education system of Independent India.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad or Maulana Sayyid Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on November 11, 1888. He was the first education minister of Independent India. He held office from 1947 to 1958 in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. Apart from this, his role in the Independence struggle too is very significant. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s integral role in the establishment of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in establishing the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the country is unforgettable. For the unversed, UGC is a regulatory body for all higher education institutes in the country. The learned man was himself well-versed with many languages, including Arabic, Hindi, English, Urdu, Persian, and Bengali.

On National Education Day 2020, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to pay tributes to the legendary leader. Sharing a black and white photograph of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he said, “Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education & for relentlessly striving for national unity.”

Under normal circumstances, the day would have been marked by schools conducting various interesting and informative seminars, symposia, essay-writing etc. On this day, students and teachers come together to discuss the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

On the occasion of National Education Day 2020, take a look at five of Maulana’s famous quotes:

1. Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.

2. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

3. You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

4. Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.

5. Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.