National Education Policy Launch LIVE: Policy to Bring About Reforms in Sector Gets Cabinet Nod, Announcement Shortly

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.



The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.



"The policy draft has been approved. The Ministry has been renamed as Education Ministry," a senior HRD Ministry official said. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.



The drafting experts also took into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was being headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.



According to the draft policy, there will be no hard separation of learning areas like science and humanities in terms of curricular. There will also not be any separation between co-curricular and extra-curricular areas and all subjects, including arts, music, crafts, sports, yoga, community service, etc. will be curricular.