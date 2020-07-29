National Education Policy to Bring About Reforms in Sector Gets Modi Cabinet Nod

The National Education Policy has been cleared by the Modi cabinet and the announcement will be made at 4pm on Wednesday, by HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has been renamed as the Ministry of Education. The announcement will be made later today.

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.

"The policy draft has been approved. The Ministry has been renamed as Education Ministry," a senior HRD Ministry official said. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

The drafting experts also took into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was being headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May had deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP). Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

According to the HRD Ministry, the National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992. More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated.

Keeping in mind the changes, a new education policy is needed. It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all, this making India a "global knowledge super power', a government statement had said.