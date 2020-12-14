National Energy Conservation Day 2020: Date, History and Significance

With a rapid progress in industrialization and changes in the lifestyle brought by it, the need for energy is growing at a fast pace. But the sources of energy are limited and thus require to be consumed in a judicious manner. This calls for energy conservation. It is an effort to reduce the energy consumption by being less dependent on it.

It can also be achieved by finding and implementing methods which use energy more efficiently. Reducing the wastage of energy is very crucial and people need to be made aware of the best practices regarding it. National Energy Conservation Day, marked on December 14 every year, is an occasion to remind ourselves of our duty towards our ecological system by making an effort to save energy.

National Energy Conservation Day 2020: Date

National Energy Conservation Day is observed on December 14 every year. It focuses on creating awareness in people regarding the importance of energy conservation and ways to achieve it in order to deal with the crisis of climate change and global warming.

National Energy Conservation Day 2020: History

In 1978, a government body called Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) was created which works to promote energy efficiency and conservation. The PCRA has carried out several campaigns through mass media like print, television, radio and digital means.

In 2001, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, a constitutional body, was created to assist in developing strategies to regulate the framework of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The primary objective of the organization is to reduce energy intensity of the Indian economy. It is responsible for promoting and advocating energy efficiency and conservation.

Significance of National Energy Conservation Day 2020

Using energy in an efficient manner is necessary to save it for the future generations. The pace with the non-replenishable sources of energy are depleting is a major cause of concern around the world. Hence, National Energy Conservation Day is recognized to promote using the energy resources judiciously, preventing wastage of energy and increase energy efficiency.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) works in this direction to meet the sustainable development goals. Some of its major functions include:

· Creating awareness and disseminating information on energy efficiency and conservation

· Promoting research and development in the energy usage

· Promoting energy efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems

· Preparing educational curriculum on efficient use of energy and importance of its conservation