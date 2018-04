National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Recruitment 2018: 101 Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018

NFL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 101 vacancies for various Managerial & other posts has begun on the official website of National Fertilizers Limited NFL - nationalfertilizers.com. NFL aims to fill different posts at for Ramagundam site of FCIL, District Karim Nagar, Telangana. Interested and experienced candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1- Visit the official website - http://www.nationalfertilizers.com/ Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' sectionStep 3 - Click on 'Recruitment in RFCL'Step 4 - Click on ' Recruitment of Experience Professional in RFCL'Step 5 - Click on 'Apply Online'Step 6 - Register yourself with personal detailsStep 7 - Unique login id & temporary password will be generated by the systemStep 8 - Change the password and re-loginStep 9 - Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 10 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.700 to Rs.1000 depending on the posts.SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen and PWD Category - NILRFCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts - 101Chemical - 31Mechanical - 13Electrical - 8Instrumentation - 3Chemical Lab - 4Safety - 2Civil - 2IT - 3Materials - 10HR - 14Legal - 1Company Secretary - 1Finance & Accounts - 6Medical - 1Pharmacy - 2The academic qualification, experience and eligibility criteria is different for the above mentioned posts, therefore applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix, given at the url below:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 50 years.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of information submitted in online application form and will be called for an Interview accordingly.