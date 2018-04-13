GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) Recruitment 2018: 101 Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018

NFL aims to fill different posts at for Ramagundam site of FCIL, District Karim Nagar, Telangana.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 13, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of National fertilizers Limited (NFL).
NFL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 101 vacancies for various Managerial & other posts has begun on the official website of National Fertilizers Limited NFL - nationalfertilizers.com. NFL aims to fill different posts at for Ramagundam site of FCIL, District Karim Nagar, Telangana. Interested and experienced candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for RFCL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1- Visit the official website - http://www.nationalfertilizers.com/
Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' section
Step 3 - Click on 'Recruitment in RFCL'
Step 4 - Click on ' Recruitment of Experience Professional in RFCL'
Step 5 - Click on 'Apply Online'
Step 6 - Register yourself with personal details
Step 7 - Unique login id & temporary password will be generated by the system
Step 8 - Change the password and re-login
Step 9 - Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 10 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://www.nfl.co.in/rfcl/

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.700 to Rs.1000 depending on the posts.
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen and PWD Category - NIL
RFCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 101
Chemical - 31
Mechanical - 13
Electrical - 8
Instrumentation - 3
Chemical Lab - 4
Safety - 2
Civil - 2
IT - 3
Materials - 10
HR - 14
Legal - 1
Company Secretary - 1
Finance & Accounts - 6
Medical - 1
Pharmacy - 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The academic qualification, experience and eligibility criteria is different for the above mentioned posts, therefore applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix, given at the url below:
http://www.nationalfertilizers.com/images/pdf/career/RFCL/RFCL_10042018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 50 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of information submitted in online application form and will be called for an Interview accordingly.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
