National Fisheries Development Board Announces ‘Best State’ Honour for UP in Fish Production

Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government has received national acclaim as Uttar Pradesh has grabbed the title of ‘Best State’ by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. The award has been given in the category of inland state (plain state) to promote and encourage fishery conservation and promotion.

Senior Executive of National Fisheries Development Board, P. Chelapati had sent a letter announcing the award to Bhuvanesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Fisheries, Livestock, and Milk Development. In the letter, he congratulated Kumar stating that Uttar Pradesh was selected as the ‘Best state’ and it ranked third across the country in fish production.

As per the notification, Odisha won in the marine state category and Assam in the hilly states and north-eastern region category.

The state will be honored at an event, scheduled to be organised on November 21 in New Delhi. The state will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, citation, and an emblem by Union Minister of Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh, Union Ministers Sanjeev Balian, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.