Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

National Flag, Constitution, More RS & LS Seats in Final Naga Accord, Says NSCN (R) President

The Co-Convenor of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and President of NSCN (Reformation), Wangtin Naga disclosed that according to the final agreement the Naga people will get an armed battalion and territorial council.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:November 2, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
National Flag, Constitution, More RS & LS Seats in Final Naga Accord, Says NSCN (R) President
File photo of Wangtin Naga, the co-convenor of NNPGs and President of NSCN (R).

Guwahati: Following decades-long negotiations between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Modi government, it is likely that the Naga people will be allowed to use the Naga National Flag albeit on a few conditions.

“We have agreed with the government that the Naga people can use the Naga National Flag for religious, traditional and cultural purposes. We will also get a written Constitution based on our customary laws,” the Co-Convenor of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and President of NSCN (Reformation), Wangtin Naga, disclosed in an interview with News18.

According to Wantin Naga, each of the Naga groups in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur will be governed by territorial councils.

The Co-Convenor of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) also disclosed that the number of seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly will increase from 60 to 80. “The number of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seat will also increase from one to three,” he added.

“We will get an arms battalion, where all cadres of the Naga Army can join. The name of the regiment hasn’t been decided upon yet”, Wantin Naga said.

He categorically added that the Naga civil society, church leaders, tribal bodies will be signatories to the final agreement. “Nobody can point fingers at anyone after the final agreement,” he added.

