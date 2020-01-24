National Girl Child Day 2020: Education, Equality and Empowerment. All You Need to Know About the Day
The purpose National Girl Child Day is to spread awareness among the people about the inequalities girls face in India
Representative image (Reuters)
Started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India in 2008, the National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24.
The purpose of the day is to spread awareness among the people about the inequalities girls face in India. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition.
Celebrating girls and women in society, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and posted on the occasion. "Today is a day to celebrate fortitude & accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities. #MeriBetiMeraGarv," she tweeted.
Today is a day to celebrate fortitude & accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities. #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/yjVUbKdtlw— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020
She also tweeted a short clip highlighting the strength and resolve of women, and an image of her daughter with the caption “join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv"
Strengthening our resolve towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao - इन्हें मदद नहीं, मौके की ज़रूरत है। #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/KMo6a9g1m7— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020
Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride. Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YaERecWmrW— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020
The day is celebrated across India through various programmes, including awareness campaigns and seminars promoting a healthy and safe environment for the girl child.
A number of people took to Twitter to celebrate the girl child and women empowerment, with IFS officer Parveen Kaswan sharing an inspirational post about Mangala Mani who is an ISRO scientist.
"Ladki hai, Ghar se kitna hi door jaegi".Mangala Mani recently became first Indian woman to live in Antarctica for 403 days. An ISRO scientist on expedition. On #NationalGirlChildDay lets recognise role played by such women in country's progress. Ladki padhao, aage badhao !! pic.twitter.com/FK1p6r8Dum— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 24, 2020
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas a Dharmendra Pradhan too posted a message on Twitter pledging to empower and nurture 'daughters'.
Girls possess #IspatiIrada. With their indomitable will they can achieve the unachievable. This #NationalGirlChildDay, let us pledge to empower and nurture our daughters for a brighter and better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h5Wf3jcRbv— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 24, 2020
Here's how others celebrated the day on Twitter
#NationalGirlChildDay #AppaPonnu #MarulaAndMe This is how I celebrated with my Daughter 💃🕺👌👍 pic.twitter.com/HhocMMUFZV— RJ Dheena (@dedeena) January 24, 2020
"बेटियों के बिन संसार अधूरा, संग हो बेटियां तो सब है पूरा"Daughters are the most valued gift given by god. Let us all help them to nurture their today for the brighter tomorrow of our nation.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/gOA6yZPCvC— Harsh (Meet) Patel (@iHarshApatel) January 24, 2020
“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.”#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/cIpkPYbQzn— Niharika🇮🇳 (@Niharik63441639) January 24, 2020
On the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay, let us make sure that we create equal opportunities and a better future for the girls. Every girl child should feel safe, secure and not face any discrimination. The kind of future we'll have depends much on how we take care of our girls. pic.twitter.com/RSH7Dp3NyJ— Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) January 24, 2020
Over the years, girl children were considered a burden for their families. But now the time has changed and therefore, let us empower our girl children. #NationalGirlChildDay— Shivani Singh (@ShivaniCYSS) January 24, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Haunting Rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' with Tagore's 'Where Mind is Without Fear' Moves Twitter
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000