National Girl Child Day 2020: Education, Equality and Empowerment. All You Need to Know About the Day

Started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India in 2008, the National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24.

The purpose of the day is to spread awareness among the people about the inequalities girls face in India. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition.

Celebrating girls and women in society, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and posted on the occasion. "Today is a day to celebrate fortitude & accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities. #MeriBetiMeraGarv," she tweeted.

Today is a day to celebrate fortitude & accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities. #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/yjVUbKdtlw — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

She also tweeted a short clip highlighting the strength and resolve of women, and an image of her daughter with the caption “join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv"

Strengthening our resolve towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao - इन्हें मदद नहीं, मौके की ज़रूरत है। #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/KMo6a9g1m7 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride. Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YaERecWmrW — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

The day is celebrated across India through various programmes, including awareness campaigns and seminars promoting a healthy and safe environment for the girl child.

A number of people took to Twitter to celebrate the girl child and women empowerment, with IFS officer Parveen Kaswan sharing an inspirational post about Mangala Mani who is an ISRO scientist.

"Ladki hai, Ghar se kitna hi door jaegi".Mangala Mani recently became first Indian woman to live in Antarctica for 403 days. An ISRO scientist on expedition. On #NationalGirlChildDay lets recognise role played by such women in country's progress. Ladki padhao, aage badhao !! pic.twitter.com/FK1p6r8Dum — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 24, 2020

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas a Dharmendra Pradhan too posted a message on Twitter pledging to empower and nurture 'daughters'.

Girls possess #IspatiIrada. With their indomitable will they can achieve the unachievable. This #NationalGirlChildDay, let us pledge to empower and nurture our daughters for a brighter and better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h5Wf3jcRbv — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 24, 2020

Here's how others celebrated the day on Twitter

"बेटियों के बिन संसार अधूरा, संग हो बेटियां तो सब है पूरा"Daughters are the most valued gift given by god. Let us all help them to nurture their today for the brighter tomorrow of our nation.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/gOA6yZPCvC — Harsh (Meet) Patel (@iHarshApatel) January 24, 2020

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.”#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/cIpkPYbQzn — Niharika🇮🇳 (@Niharik63441639) January 24, 2020

On the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay, let us make sure that we create equal opportunities and a better future for the girls. Every girl child should feel safe, secure and not face any discrimination. The kind of future we'll have depends much on how we take care of our girls. pic.twitter.com/RSH7Dp3NyJ — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) January 24, 2020

Over the years, girl children were considered a burden for their families. But now the time has changed and therefore, let us empower our girl children. #NationalGirlChildDay — Shivani Singh (@ShivaniCYSS) January 24, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.