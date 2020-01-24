Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

National Girl Child Day 2020: Education, Equality and Empowerment. All You Need to Know About the Day

The purpose National Girl Child Day is to spread awareness among the people about the inequalities girls face in India

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
National Girl Child Day 2020: Education, Equality and Empowerment. All You Need to Know About the Day
Representative image (Reuters)

Started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India in 2008, the National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24.

The purpose of the day is to spread awareness among the people about the inequalities girls face in India. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition.

Celebrating girls and women in society, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and posted on the occasion. "Today is a day to celebrate fortitude & accomplishments of every girl child. On National Girl Child Day, let us reaffirm our pledge to end discrimination against our girls and empower them with equal opportunities. #MeriBetiMeraGarv," she tweeted.

She also tweeted a short clip highlighting the strength and resolve of women, and an image of her daughter with the caption “join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv"

The day is celebrated across India through various programmes, including awareness campaigns and seminars promoting a healthy and safe environment for the girl child.

A number of people took to Twitter to celebrate the girl child and women empowerment, with IFS officer Parveen Kaswan sharing an inspirational post about Mangala Mani who is an ISRO scientist.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas a Dharmendra Pradhan too posted a message on Twitter pledging to empower and nurture 'daughters'.

Here's how others celebrated the day on Twitter

