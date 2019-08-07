National Handloom Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

The National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 since 2015. The objective of the day is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio economic development of the country. In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry with weavers creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool.

On the National Handloom Day 2019, here's everything that you need to know:

In July 2015, it was decided by the Government of India to celebrate August 7 ever year as the National Handloom Day to revive the roots of handlooms and provide work to weavers.

On August 7, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day, at the centenary of Madras University in Chennai.

August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British government.

The main essence behind National Handloom Day is just to boost the confidence or income of artisans but also to provide greater recognition to handloom products.

The National Handloom Day 2019 event is being held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The objective is to empower women and girls of the state.

The National Handloom Day will be observed at Weavers' Service Centres in different states.

Workshops are being held for imparting information about work opportunities to weavers and their children. Handloom melas, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions also take place in various places.

