National Handloom Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know
In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry with weavers creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool.
Representative Image| Source: Reuters
The National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 since 2015. The objective of the day is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio economic development of the country. In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry with weavers creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool.
On the National Handloom Day 2019, here's everything that you need to know:
In July 2015, it was decided by the Government of India to celebrate August 7 ever year as the National Handloom Day to revive the roots of handlooms and provide work to weavers.
On August 7, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day, at the centenary of Madras University in Chennai.
August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British government.
The main essence behind National Handloom Day is just to boost the confidence or income of artisans but also to provide greater recognition to handloom products.
The National Handloom Day 2019 event is being held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The objective is to empower women and girls of the state.
The National Handloom Day will be observed at Weavers' Service Centres in different states.
Workshops are being held for imparting information about work opportunities to weavers and their children. Handloom melas, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions also take place in various places.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Carries Her Own Luggage at Airport, Internet Can't Stop Gushing About Her Simplicity
- Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Discounts on Honor 20, Honor 8X, Honor Play and More
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Goes Official: Everything You Need to Know
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers