Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

National Handloom Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry with weavers creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
National Handloom Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know
Representative Image| Source: Reuters
Loading...

The National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 since 2015. The objective of the day is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio economic development of the country. In India, handlooms have emerged as the largest cottage industry with weavers creating products using natural fibres such as cotton, silk and wool.

On the National Handloom Day 2019, here's everything that you need to know:

In July 2015, it was decided by the Government of India to celebrate August 7 ever year as the National Handloom Day to revive the roots of handlooms and provide work to weavers.

On August 7, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day, at the centenary of Madras University in Chennai.

August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British government.

The main essence behind National Handloom Day is just to boost the confidence or income of artisans but also to provide greater recognition to handloom products.

The National Handloom Day 2019 event is being held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The objective is to empower women and girls of the state.

The National Handloom Day will be observed at Weavers' Service Centres in different states.

Workshops are being held for imparting information about work opportunities to weavers and their children. Handloom melas, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions also take place in various places.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram