National Handloom Day 2021: How Many Of These Places Can You Guess From Photos Tweeted by PM Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. Expressing his views on the occasion of seventh National Handloom Day, Modi tweeted: “Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. Let us support local handloom products!"

The first National Handloom Day was organised by Prime Minister Modi in Chennai. The main aim of this day is to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom as synthetic fabrics have taken over the textile industry in the present era. Hence, the day is observed to celebrate India’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves.

In yet another tweet, Modi posted some photos and asked: “threads from India that weave us all together. Can you guess which places these wonderful handloom products are associated with and what we call them?"

Can you guess these places?

Soon after netizens started interacting and within 30 minutes, Modi’s post was retweeted over 850 times with 5,000 likes.

