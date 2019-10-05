Take the pledge to vote

National Health Authority and Google Tie up for Ayushman Bharat Implementation

Google will also support National Health Authority in improving PM-JAY's digital presence and showcasing relevant content to the 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

IANS

October 5, 2019
PM Narendra Modi hands over a card to the beneficiary of 'Pradhanmantri Jan Aarogya Yojana' during the inauguration of New Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) has joined hands with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of the government's flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), it was announced on Friday.

The two organizations will be working closely to explore various user cases for increasing process efficiencies in day-to-day applications. Google will also support NHA in improving PM-JAY's digital presence and showcasing relevant content to the 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

In addition, Google will also help provide training and support to NHA personnel to build on digital skills. The collaboration will seek to bolster PM-JAY's objective of reaching the poor and vulnerable, reducing their high out-of-pocket health expenditure, and improving access to quality healthcare.

On the alliance with Google, NHA's CEO Indu Bhushan said: "Robust technology is the mainstay of PM-JAY. In various areas such as fraud prevention and detection, claim approvals, the use of technology can help reduce the turnaround time and aiding faster closure of processes will enable the states to implement the scheme more effectively.

"We look forward to collaborating with Google to improve our online presence."

The NHA is implementing the programme, hailed as the world's largest public funded health insurance scheme aimed to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across India. The mission of NHA is to create the world's best health assurance programme on an efficient and technologically robust eco-system.

