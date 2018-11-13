English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Herald Case: SC to Hear Final Arguments on Pleas by Rahul, Sonia Gandhi on December 4
The Income Tax department had filed a caveat in the apex court that it should be heard in case any appeal is filed against the high court order.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed December 4 for final arguments on petitions filed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to give them relief in a case of re-opening of their tax assessments for 2011-12.
The apex court did not issue any notice on their petitions as the Income Tax department was represented by its counsel.
The Income Tax department had filed a caveat in the apex court that it should be heard in case any appeal is filed against the high court order. A caveat is a legal procedure by which an application is filed by any party to the litigation to preempt an ex-parte order.
After a brief hearing, a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and SA Abdul Nazeer said, "Since respondent (Income Tax department) has put in appearance, we are not issuing a formal notice. However, we are fixing the matter for final arguments on December 4".
The appeals were filed by Rahul, Sonia and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who have challenged the September 10 verdict of the high court. The Income Tax matter against the Congress leaders are linked to the National Herald case in which they are also facing a criminal case.
The apex court did not issue any notice on their petitions as the Income Tax department was represented by its counsel.
The Income Tax department had filed a caveat in the apex court that it should be heard in case any appeal is filed against the high court order. A caveat is a legal procedure by which an application is filed by any party to the litigation to preempt an ex-parte order.
After a brief hearing, a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and SA Abdul Nazeer said, "Since respondent (Income Tax department) has put in appearance, we are not issuing a formal notice. However, we are fixing the matter for final arguments on December 4".
The appeals were filed by Rahul, Sonia and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who have challenged the September 10 verdict of the high court. The Income Tax matter against the Congress leaders are linked to the National Herald case in which they are also facing a criminal case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- Radhika Apte Chilling by the Pool Will Give You Major #VacationGoals
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...