National Highways to Undergo Road Safety Audit by Third Party, Experts in Next 3 Months

All the national highways – those in the design stage, under construction and even operational ones – will have to undergo a road safety audit (RSA) by a third party and experts in the next three months, as directed by the ministry of road transport and highways.

An office memorandum, signed by road safety director Gaurav Hariom Gupta, also directed that an officer, equivalent to that of an assistant executive engineer/executive engineer or above will be designated as road safety officer (RSO) under each regional officer (RO) to look after RSA, blackspot rectification and other road safety works.

“RSA of all national highways, at all stages (design, during construction, pre-opening stage, operation and maintenance), through a third party road safety auditors/experts, will be carried out within three months of issue of this letter,” the order read.

The directions to bring about systematic changes in road safety on national highways by all road-owning agencies, including road wing, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), also directed for developing a web-based portal or application by March 31 for monitoring all activities related to RSA along with action taken on audit reports across hierarchy to ensure compliance of audit recommendations and to evaluate their effectiveness.

The order also said five stretches, at least 50 km in length, of national highways and having higher number of accidents and blackspots in the jurisdiction of each ROs will be identified and developed as model safe roads.

The ROs must identify the stretches, finalise action plan, both short term and long term, and complete short-term measures and get action plan approved for long-term measures by March 31. Photographic and videographic evidence of the same should be kept and uploaded on the web-based portal.

Model safe construction zones

Five project stretches of at least 10 km in length under construction, preferably with a construction progress of 30 to 75 percent, should be identified and developed as model safe construction zones by March 31. Photographic and videographic evidence of pre and post-rectification should be kept and uploaded on the web-based portal.

The order added that construction zones should be improved based upon latest codal provisions, such as barricades with lights, traffic diversion signs at frequent intervals both for day and night, safety railing/barricades near deep excavation areas, additional safety signs like illuminating lights, and blinkers at night in transition zones.

Mandating RSA certification training

Also, the ministry has directed that RSA certification training must be declared mandatory for all technical officers of road wing, NHAI and NHIDCL up to superintending engineer level.

The order also directed that ROs along with RSOs must visit all road accident locations with fatality, under their jurisdiction, to identify possible road engineering issues and forward a detailed report to the road safety wing of the ministry within 24 hours of the accident.

“On all such locations, corrective measures shall be undertaken by ROS with utmost priority,” the order stated.

The concerned implementing authority will have to submit an action-taken report on these steps by January 31 and thereafter on a monthly basis, it added.

“With rapid expansion of the road network and increasing number of vehicles, India is witnessing a high number of road accidents and fatalities… Since national highways contribute to around 31 percent of road accidents and 36 percent of road fatalities in the country, it is necessary to bring about systematic changes in road safety on national highways by all road-owning agencies, including road wing, NHAI and NHIDCL,” the order read.

